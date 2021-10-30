B-10/4th Street in Benson to close Nov. 2 for bridge replacement

BENSON - Motorists who use the Interstate 10/Pomerene Road interchange on the east side of Benson should plan for a full closure of Business 10/4th Street starting 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, as the Arizona Department of Transportation begins a $6.1 million bridge replacement project.

B-10/4th Street will close between Pomerene Road to the south of I-10 and the Cochise County maintenance yard through August 2022 while construction crews replace a bridge over the San Pedro River.

During the closure, motorists can access destinations east of the San Pedro Bridge from the I-10 /Pomerene Road interchange. To access areas west of the bridge - including most Benson-area destinations - motorists can use the I-10/Ocotillo Road interchange.

When work is complete in summer 2022, drivers will use a wider bridge that features 12-foot travel lanes and 10-foot shoulders. The bridge will replace a structure that is at the end of its useful lifespan.

For more information, please visit the San Pedro Bridge project page.