Judge Suzanne Kingsbury retiring from the bench after 25 years

Kingsbury was elected to the bench in 1996, she made history as the first woman to serve as a superior court judge in El Dorado County, and in 1999 became its first female presiding judge, and now she will be leaving as the longest-serving current presiding judge in the state of California, male or female. She has also been actively involved in the Judicial Council’s efforts to bring plain language jury instructions and forms to California trial courts.
