I-95 Girard Point Bridge, U.S. 1 (City Avenue) Restricted for Bridge, Sign Inspections in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Chester Counties

10/29/2021

King of Prussia PA – Interstate 95 Girard Point Bridge and U.S. 1 (City Avenue) are among several state highways to be restricted in Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Chester counties for bridge and sign inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Philadelphia

Monday, November 1, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the northbound deck of the I-95 Girard Point Bridge between the Enterprise Avenue and Broad Street (Route 611) interchanges for bridge inspection;

Tuesday, November 2, through Thursday, November 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on the northbound deck of the I-95 Girard Point Bridge between the Enterprise Avenue and Broad Street (Route 611) interchanges for bridge inspection;

Friday, November 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (City Avenue) at the Interstate 76 Interchange for overhead sign inspection; and

Friday, November 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, right lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway/Roosevelt Boulevard between the I-76 and the Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) interchanges for overhead sign inspection.

Montgomery County

Friday, November 5, and Monday, November 8, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled in both directions on U.S. 202 (Dekalb Street) between Mill Street and Schuylkill Avenue in Bridgeport Borough and Norristown for bridge inspection; and

Friday, November 5, and Monday, November 8, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 29 (Bridge Street) between Starr Street and Walnut Street in Upper Providence, Montgomery County and Phoenixville Borough, Chester County for bridge inspection.

Chester County

Monday, November 8, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) between the Route 282 and the U.S. Business 30 interchanges in Downingtown Borough and East Caln Township for bridge inspection; and

Tuesday, November 9, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on East Bridge Street between Bridge Street and Lewis Road in Spring City Borough, Chester County and Royersford Borough, Montgomery County for bridge inspection.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspections are part of PennDOT's program to inspect bridges and signs at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

