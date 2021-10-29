Submit Release
NEWS RELEASE -21A503730 - Derby Barracks - shooting investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

              

CASE#: 21A503730

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. David Robillard                                      

STATION: Derby            

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/29/2021 at 1257 PM

LOCATION: Gage Road, Irasburg, VT

VIOLATION:  Shooting by means of firearm

 

Person Involved: Michael Josey

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

 

Person Involved: Kate Shatney

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              

 

On October 29, 2021 at 1257 PM, Vermont State Police received a report from North Country Hospital (NCH) in Newport, VT that Kate Shatney was at the ER with an apparent gunshot wound to her leg.  NCH reported that Michael Josey had reportedly unintentionally shot Shatney.  It was learned that Josey brought Shatney to NCH.  Josey was treated and released for a non-life-threatening wound. 

 

Troopers and Detectives from the Derby Barracks responded to the hospital and scene. The scene was located at the couple’s home on Gage Road in Irasburg.  Officers with the Newport Police Department also assisted.  Detectives are working with the Orleans County State Attorney’s Office on this investigation.  Investigation thus far indicates this was a non-intentional shooting, however the investigation is continuing and will be reviewed by the State’s Attorney upon completion. 

 

At this time, there is no further information available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues

 

 

 

