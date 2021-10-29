Correction to NEWS RELEASE - 21A503730 - - Derby Barracks - shooting investigation

Correction highlighted in yellow below.

Shatney was treated and released for a non-life-threatening wound.

DATE/TIME: 10/29/2021 at 1257 PM

On October 29, 2021 at 1257 PM, Vermont State Police received a report from North Country Hospital (NCH) in Newport, VT that Kate Shatney was at the ER with an apparent gunshot wound to her leg. NCH reported that Michael Josey had reportedly unintentionally shot Shatney. It was learned that Josey brought Shatney to NCH. Josey Shatney was treated and released for a non-life-threatening wound.

Troopers and Detectives from the Derby Barracks responded to the hospital and scene. The scene was located at the couple’s home on Gage Road in Irasburg. Officers with the Newport Police Department also assisted. Detectives are working with the Orleans County State Attorney’s Office on this investigation. Investigation thus far indicates this was a non-intentional shooting, however the investigation is continuing and will be reviewed by the State’s Attorney upon completion.

At this time, there is no further information available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues