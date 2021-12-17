The Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Mississippi to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation That May Exceed $100,000 If the Veteran Had Navy Asbestos Exposure

If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Mississippi and he had navy asbestos exposure before 1982-call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI , USA, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer says, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed lung cancer anywhere in Mississippi and he had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard before 1982--please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. To get compensated it does not matter if the Veteran ever smoked cigarettes.

"What does matter is the Navy Veteran with lung cancer must be able recall as much as possible about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos in the navy. It is this incredibly important information that becomes the foundation for a compensation claim. For more information we are urging a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer that has been diagnosed within the last year and who had heavy-extreme exposure to asbestos prior to 1982 to call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. It might be one of the best phone calls you ever made." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Jackson, Gulfport, Southaven, Hattiesburg, Biloxi, Tupelo or anywhere in Mississippi. https://Mississippi.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Mississippi include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, workers at one of Mississippi’s numerous oil refineries, factory workers, pulp and paper mill workers, public utility workers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC’s website on these topics:

https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/ asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.