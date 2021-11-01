American Economist Issues Statement Criticizing Re-Appointment of WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom
Charges "higher risk of another pandemic"
Tedros tried to cover-up an Ethiopian famine, the failure of anti-poverty programs, a massacre, the arrest of journalists, and the Covid outbreak.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Steinman, the American economist who was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 and who has strongly criticized World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom, issued a statement today in response to the WHO’s October 29, 2021 announcement that Dr. Tedros, who goes by his first name, will run unopposed for a second term. Read the full statement here.
— David Steinman
The statement by Steinman, a former senior foreign adviser to Ethiopia's democracy movement, cites four instances in which Dr. Tedros allegedly tried to cover up threats to public safety when he was a senior Ethiopian official.
The formal election is May 22, 2022, and the lack of competition all but ensures Dr. Tedros’ continuance as the world’s most powerful public health official.
Steinman, who reported Dr. Tedros to the International Criminal Court last year for alleged involvement in Ethiopian crimes against humanity, said "Tedros tried to cover-up an Ethiopian famine, the failure of anti-poverty programs, a massacre, the arrest of journalists, and the Covid outbreak. His willingness to hide and downplay such disasters for political patrons puts the planet at higher risk of another pandemic.”
