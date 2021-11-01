The First Hiring Extravaganza for Privately-Owned Manufacturer in Charlotte
SSI SCHAEFER is holding a job fair on November 4, 2021, at the Charlotte campus on Westlake Drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
We’re growing and looking to fill several positions in our manufacturing facilities like injection molding process technicians, mold technicians, quality control and inspector.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SSI SCHAEFER, a leader in automated material handling and waste technology solutions, is announcing a rare hiring opportunity for individuals wanting a long-term career with an industry-leading company. The first SSI SCHAEFER Hiring Extravaganza will be held on November 4th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the U.S. headquarters located at 10021 Westlake Drive, Charlotte, NC.
SSI SCHAEFER is a privately-owned company with German roots and has been in business since 1937. “We are looking for multiple positions,” stated Rita Sjoberg, Vice President, Regional Head of HR & Safety for North America. “We’re growing and we’re looking to fill several positions in our manufacturing facilities like injection molding process technicians, mold technicians, quality control inspector, as well as software support engineers for our automation divisions,” Sjoberg continued. Currently, there are positions open at both manufacturing locations in Charlotte, NC and Lodi, CA. Both automation technician and mechatronic technician positions are located throughout the country. Positions include great benefits such as 401K retirement, health insurance, and a generous PTO program. Successful applicants are also able to take advantage of higher education reimbursement with career advancement programs.
“It’s exciting to see the growth in the industry,” stated Vincent Halma, Senior Vice President, Regional Head of North America. “I’ve been here for a couple of years now, but that is far from the norm. It’s a family culture here and the average tenure is over five years—this is truly a place where people come for a long-term career. We are a company that takes care of our associates and strives to be a best-in-class employer,” continued Halma.
SSI SCHAEFER is asking that applicants wanting to attend the SSI SCHAFER Hiring Extravaganza bring a resume and be ready for an interview on November 4th. Tours of the manufacturing facility will be available at scheduled times. All positions are available online at schaefer.careers. SSI SCHAEFER is an equal opportunity employer, and this event is practicing COVID safety so please wear your mask and follow the signs for social distancing.
About SSI Schaefer Systems International:
Schaefer Systems International provides storage, materials handling, logistics and reusable packaging, and waste technology solutions to businesses throughout North America. SSI SCHAEFER designs and manufacturers innovative material handling storage and picking solutions for all types of industries as well as plastic containers, pallets, and waste and recycling carts. Schaefer Systems International, Inc. is part of the SSI SCHAEFER Group, a global leader in logistics and materials handling founded in 1937 with offices in over 70 countries, 10 manufacturing facilities, and employees over 10,000. For more information, visit www.ssi-schaefer.com.
