VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Issues Online Safety Tips in Recognition of International Internet Day
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Issues Online Safety Tips in Recognition of International Internet Dayas reported by the Federal Trade Commission. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “The internet is an integral part of our daily lives. While it’s an important tool for business, education and social connectivity, it can also be a weapon for scammers, predators and sex traffickers. As Attorney General, I am dedicated to protecting Floridians against all types of crime, and as a mother, it is extremely important to me that our children learn about online safety. Please take time this International Internet Day to educate yourself and your children about safe online practices.” The Florida Attorney General’s Office recently released precautions consumers can take to protect personal information and finances online. To browse the internet safely and avoid online scams, Floridians can review previous internet-related news releases from Attorney General Moody. In September, Attorney General Moody warned of QR code scams, which are quick response codes arranged in black and white pixelated squares that can be scanned by a phone, tablet or other electronic device. Many businesses switched to QR codes during the COVID-19 pandemic to limit the spread of germs, but scammers began replacing the QR codes with fake codes that lead consumers to phishing websites, automatically launching payment apps or downloading malicious malware. In August, Attorney General Moody warned of a new malware attack that targets mobile phone users. Accidentally downloading this malware gives scammers the ability to steal sensitive information—including mobile payment app logins and banking credentials. Scammers could also take remote control of a target’s phone. Also, in August, Attorney General Moody promoted enabling parental controls on children's phones to remain safe when online. Parental controls can help protect children from online predators, identity thieves and harmful materials. Most devices have guides on how to enable these parental controls, along with walk-through videos providing step-by-step instructions on how to set up the features with ease. In February, Attorney General Moody warned of romance scams. These are when imposters pose as a person seeking love on dating sites, social media or even in person to gain trust—and ultimately swindle unsuspecting sweethearts. The year 2020 resulted in a record-breaking reported loss of $304 million nationally in romance scams. On Data Privacy Day in January, Attorney General Moody recommended Floridians take action to guard sensitive information. By using different, strong passwords for any accounts created, enabling multi-factor authentication when possible and setting unique security questions that have answers impossible to find online can be proven useful to guard against scammers. For more tips and information on how to stay safe online, visit the National Association of Attorneys General website’s Internet and Privacy guide.