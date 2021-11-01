Artist Don Favelli Releases “Opening Act” Video For Album That Is Hip Hop “Romantic Novel”
Video Will Be Followed by “Companion NFT” That Adds Insights, Enhances Story LineSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don Favelli, a San Diego hip hop artist and songwriter, announced the release of the music video “Everybody (Intro)” which he described as the “opening act” for his ‘Relationships Are Hard’ album. Favelli calls the album a modern day hip hop version of a romantic novel with lustful passions, toxic dysfunction, jealousy and betrayal, fact-free romanticizing and ultimately true love.
The “Everybody (Intro)” video, which was shot and produced by San Diego videographer Coner Martz (aka Erick Martinez), introduces the album’s love relationship which looks “picture perfect” but “it can get toxic”.
“The Everybody video and lyrics represent relationship interactions that are universally recognized,” says songwriter and artist Don Favelli. “The young woman is overly-jealous, causing the man to watch his words so as not to trigger her. At the same time, the woman is justified in fearing betrayal because the man is not mature enough to commit to the relationship despite all that it offers him.”
Each song on the Relationships Are Hard album stands on its own, but as a whole it chronicles the journey of the young man from lustful passion, romanticizing of an idealized love that can’t be achieved, on-again, off-again relationship loops and ultimately a more mature attraction to love and commitment. Lyrics for the album can be found on Genius.
“I’ve had many friends tell me they have listened to a song off the album on repeat because it spoke to their lived experience at the moment. I tried to write an album that would capture these universally recognized experiences and the basic truth that relationships are hard.”
Shot at a stunning location in the Hollywood Hills, the video was released today on VEVO, Vimeo, and YouTube. The album Relationships Are Hard is available on all music platforms. The beats producer on the song is Rigo Garcia.
Favelli notes that he and videographer Coner Martz are creating a “companion NFT” that will be available at Favelli Factory on the OpenSea.io NFT exchange within the next few weeks.
“The NFT will add new insights into the story line of the Everybody video. It’s exciting to experiment with this new content format that allows the community to be involved in the storyline,” Favelli added.
About Don Favelli
Don Favelli is a San Diego, CA hip hop artist, songwriter and entrepreneur, with evocative, original lyrics. His latest album, Relationships Are Hard, was released Nov. 2020. New music will be released in late 2021. Raised in Southern California, Don Favelli has lived over the last several years in Atlanta, Oakland and San Diego. Don Favelli is the CEO and founder of Favelli Enterprises, Inc.
About ConerMartz
Coner Martz (aka Erick Martinez), based in San Diego, Ca, is a professional videographer, photographer and post-production creative with a broad portfolio of unique and compelling commercial and creative projects.
About Favelli Enterprises Inc.
Favelli Enterprises Inc. (FE) is a pioneer provider of “Arts & Entertainment for the Every World”, bringing art, music and entertainment to fans and consumers at the crossroads of traditional industry channels, augmented reality and virtual reality. FE’s entertainment properties include hip hop and songwriter artist Don Favelli, music publisher Favelli Music, and arts and merchandise store Favelli Home.
Press Desk
Favelli Enterprises Inc
+1 760-944-1232
email us here
Everybody (Intro)