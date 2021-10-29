Felton Leagons is Pleased to Announce LGI Mortgage

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Felton R. Leagons is delighted to share with everyone the great news about his new company, LGI Mortgage. After over two decades of being involved in several aspects of real estate, he is now also a mortgage broker.

When he started his career in real estate way back in 2002, he also began doing mortgages. And for over 15 years, he has been providing real estate and mortgage assistance to people from all walks of life, especially first-time buyers.

As a real estate professional, Felton saw how it will even make his service far better if he becomes a mortgage broker as well. Now that they have the opportunity to provide more help to their clients, he and his team at LGI Mortgage will focus on offering new loans, refinancing, reverse mortgages & construction loans

For the past years, Felton established a name in leading his real estate business where he worked with a team of industry professionals whose main goal is to help their clients make the best decisions with regards to purchasing properties, mortgaging, and investing.

He was able to build a team of capable professionals who specialize in different real estate aspects because of the skills and extensive knowledge he has gained in the past. Together, they successfully helped homeowners in marketing and selling their properties. Aside from that, they also provided assistance to first-time homebuyers and helped investors to diversify and improve their portfolios.

Alongside their successful real estate transactions, they also provided mortgage assistance with much ease. Felton handles each one with dedication, expertise, and support to his clients. He is able to work with lenders and deliver the best results by getting the lowest possible rate that his clients can have when applying for a refinance.

Apart from that, Felton Leagons has always been the best of help to first-time homebuyers by being responsive, thoroughly explaining the entire process, and assisting them in obtaining financing. He is also known for consistently advising his clients and readily addressing issues that arise during the purchase, refinance, and loan application.

Now, with LGI Mortgage, he wishes to focus on helping his clients get the most flexible financing options that suit them best while taking the burden of dealing with complexities off their shoulders.

About

Felton Leagons is a real estate and mortgage broker who owns and leads industry professionals in providing excellent service to investors, homeowners who want to sell their properties, and first-time homebuyers. He is the proud owner and leader of the talented team of LGI Mortgage.

He started his career in construction at the California Institute of Technology in the H.V.A.C and plumbing department. But after six years, he ventured into the Real Estate and Mortgage industry and got a license as a real estate professional.

During the early years of his real estate career, Felton successfully helped investors in building strong portfolios. Aside from that, he provided consistent guidance to aspiring homeowners and those who needed help in marketing and selling their properties.

From there, he built LGI Real Estate in 2010 and has been since successfully delivering promising results in all their real estate and mortgage transactions. Ever since he started, he tries to find ways to expand and improve the services that they provide and that’s why he decided to pursue being a mortgage broker and starting LGI Mortgage.

Felton Leagons has recently been featured in Ideamensch, Inspirery, and Dotcom Magazine. For more information, please visit www.zillow.com/lender-profile/FeltonRLeagons/

