Columbia Gas to Continue Daylight Schedule on Atherton Street
State College, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted motorists that Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania will continue utility relocation work along South Atherton Street in State College during daylight hours the week of November 1.
The contractor intends to work from 7:00 AM to dusk daily. PennDOT expects vehicle and pedestrian traffic impacts between White Course Drive to Clay Lane. Flaggers on-site will assist with traffic control as needed. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution in the work zone and build extra time into their travel plans.
This utility relocation work is part of the next phase of roadway improvement work on Atherton Street. Work on this new section will be similar to work done on the previous project.
The previous phase was completed in 2020 and featured phased work zones stretching from Aaron Drive to Park Avenue. Work included the relocation of numerous utility, water, and sewer lines. It also included drainage improvements, curbing, sidewalk and ADA compliant ramp installation, traffic signal upgrades, a new concrete median and paving.
MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423
