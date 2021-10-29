Southbound I-79 Off-ramp Inspection Saturday in Collier Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection work on the southbound I-79 off-ramp to Carnegie in Collier Township, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday, October 30 weather permitting.

Lane narrowing will occur on southbound I-79 off-ramp to West Main Street at the Carnegie (Exit 57) interchange from 6 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Crews from Gibson-Thomas Engineering Company will conduct the inspection.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

