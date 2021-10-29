Submit Release
McKees Rocks Bridge Inspection Begins Monday in McKees Rocks Borough

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the McKees Rocks Bridge (Route 3104) in McKees Rocks Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, November 1 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions and lane shifts will occur on the McKees Rocks Bridge over the Ohio River from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day through Tuesday, November 12 as crews from the Larson Design Group conduct routine bridge inspection work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

McKees Rocks Bridge Inspection Begins Monday in McKees Rocks Borough

