PennDOT Announces a Virtual Plans Display for the Springfield Township Multimodal Trail Project in Mercer County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to the virtual plans display for the Springfield Township Multimodal Trail Phase 2 Project in Springfield Township, Mercer County.

The project includes construction nearly a half mile of multimodal trail to accommodate two-way pedestrian/bicycle traffic parallel to Route 208 (Leesburg-Grove City Road).

The trail will run north of the roadway from Holiday Boulevard at the entrance for TimberCreek Tap & Table to American Way at the entrance for Wendell August Forge.

Work will also include ADA ramps, marked crosswalks, as well as pedestrian/bicycle and directional signs.

This is the second phase of an overall plan to create a regional multimodal trail throughout the township and county.

No traffic impacts are expected as work will be done off the roadway. Work is expected to occur during the 2022 construction season.

The project is funded through the Federal Highway Administration's Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) program. Springfield Township is the project sponsor.

The plans display for the Springfield Multimodal Trail Project, which will be held online only, includes conceptual drawings, digital plan boards, and a fillable comment form. It will be open until November 15, 2021 and can be accessed at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Lyndsie DeVito at ldevito@pa.gov or 814-678-7174, Consultant Project Manager Alberto C. Jarquin, Gateway Engineers at ajarquin@gatewayengineers.com or 412-409-2359, or Springfield Township Administrator Lucinda G. Lipko at llipko@springfield-mercer.org or 724-748-4999.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Lyndsie DeVito, PennDOT Project Manager, at ldevito@pa.gov or 814-678-7174.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT's northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

###