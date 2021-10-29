Submit Release
Route 4003 McKnight Road Drilling Next Week in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on McKnight Road (Route 4003) in the City of Pittsburgh, and Ross and McCandless Townships, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Wednesday, November 1-3 weather permitting.

Drilling operations will occur on McKnight Road between Venture Street and Perrymont Road/Babcock Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Intermittent short-term lane closures will occur while crews from Armstrong Drilling conduct the drilling work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

