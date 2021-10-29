Calexit Leader Louis Marinelli to make case for National Divorce at 2022 Liberty Forum in New Hampshire
Calexit founder Louis Marinelli, who is running for California governor in 2022, will make an appearance at the 2022 Liberty Forum in New Hampshire.
This election will not be an election between two persons, or even between two political parties. This election will be one of statehood versus nationhood...”FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calexit founder and Yes California president Louis Marinelli, who plans to run in the 2022 gubernatorial primary in California on the National Divorce platform, has accepted an invitation to participate in a panel on National Divorce at the Free State Project’s upcoming conference in Manchester scheduled for March 4-6, 2022. It will be the first time in history that representatives from the independence movements of Texas, New Hampshire, and California hold an event in person.
— Louis Marinelli
The Free State Project boasts itself as the world’s largest liberty migration movement and encourages pro-liberty thinkers and activists to relocate to the Granite State to join their thriving and growing liberty community. The group’s previous Liberty Forums, which take place annually, have been hosted by personalities such as John Stossel and Ron Paul and have included speakers like Judge Andrew Napolitano and Edward Snowden.
“I am excited to be participating in the upcoming Liberty Forum this spring and represent the California Independence Movement before a community that at its heart values liberty. When it comes down to it, Calexit and National Divorce are about liberty – liberty from the federal government and liberty from the political animosity and division in our society that is driving our country further down a dark road we should not be on,” Marinelli said.
Louis Marinelli has filed paperwork with the California Secretary of State’s office to challenge Gavin Newsom in the California primary and will be the first candidate to run for statewide office on a platform of independence and National Divorce.
“Every four years we vote for governor in California and the choice never changes – a Democrat versus a Republican. And every four years we get the same result. It’s time we give the voters of California the alternative of voting for independence and my candidacy will provide that alternative,” Marinelli said, adding that his candidacy changes the dynamics of the election itself. “This election will not be an election between two persons, or even between two political parties. This election will be one of statehood versus nationhood and polls are showing that support for National Divorce is growing rapidly,” he said, referring to a recent poll by the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia that shows that a surprising number of Democrats and Republicans support splitting up the country.
Though beyond Calexit and National Divorce, Marinelli has an ambitious agenda to transform California in a way he says will expand liberty and improve quality of life. Among his pledges, which are available at CalexitGovernor.com, Marinelli promises to put forth a proposal for proportional representation in the California State Legislature, which he says will empower political minorities in California.
“This is a really big part of my platform,” Marinelli said. “California prides itself in protecting civil rights and minorities but when it comes to protecting the political minorities, we fail. Proportional representation will ensure that not only registered Democrats and Republicans have representation in the State Legislature, but that the millions of unaffiliated and third-party voters also have a seat at the lawmaking table.”
Louis Marinelli, a registered Republican in Fresno County, also pledges several other reforms that include passing an Internet Bill of Rights to protect free speech on the Internet, deregulating the ‘gig economy’, expanding paid maternity and sick leave, opposing vaccine mandates or so-called vaccine passports, protecting the unvaccinated from discrimination, and among other reforms in the criminal justice system, decriminalizing sex work and drug possession.
“I’m a registered Republican but have a platform that takes ideas from the left and the right. I believe in standing up for the right thing, not toeing a line drawn by a particular political party,” Marinelli said, acknowledging that his platform differs from his party’s platform on some points.
Marinelli’s scheduled public appearance at the Free State Project’s Liberty Forum in New Hampshire this March will be his first public appearance in the United States since moving abroad in 2017. In the meantime, Marinelli says he is currently waiting for an immigrant visa for his wife to be approved so he can return with his family to California to campaign for governor. They have an 8-month-old daughter who has already acquired US citizenship.
