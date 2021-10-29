When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Monterey, CA–October 29, 2021–Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of garden salad due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes. Dole Fresh Vegetables is coordinating closely with regulatory officials. No illnesses connected to any of the recalled lot codes have been reported to date. The products being recalled are:

Product Description Lot Codes UPC Code Best If Used By 24 oz Dole™ Garden Salad N28205A and N28205B 0-71430-01136-2 10-25-21 24 oz Marketside™ Classic Salad N28205A and N28205B 6-81131-32895-1 10-25-21 12 oz Kroger™ Brand Garden Salad N28211A and N28211B 0-11110-91036-3 10-25-21 12 oz Salad Classics™ Garden Salad N28211A and N28211B 6-88267-18443-7 10-25-21

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The lot code and Best if Used By date are located on the upper right corner of the bag and the UPC code is located on the bottom left corner of the back of the bag. The impacted products were distributed in AL, FL, GA, LA, MA, MD, NC, PA, SC, VA. This product is beyond its “Best If Used By” date and should no longer be on retail shelves. Consumers are advised to check product they have in their homes and discard any product matching these lot and UPC codes and Best if Used By dates.

This precautionary Recall notification is being issued due to a single sample of garden salad which yielded a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test conducted by the Department of Agriculture in Georgia.

No other Dole products (or products manufactured by Dole) are included in the recall. Only the specific garden salad products listed, with the exact Lot codes, UPC codes and Best if Used By dates identified above, are included in the recall. Consumers who have any remaining product with these Lot codes, UPC codes and Best if Used By dates should not consume it, but rather discard it. Retailers and consumers with questions may call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111, which is open 24 hours a day.