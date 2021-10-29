Monterey Financial stays Tech Advanced and at Forefront of Fintech
We have built our own success with a focused goal of continued technological advancement”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1989, Monterey Services has provided superior solutions for businesses seeking alternative financing options. The 30-year dedication to elevated standards, elevated performance, and elevated results have been crucial to the success of the companies they serve, as a full-service receivable management partner. Monterey’s impressive year-after-year growth has been made possible by its consistent advancement in financial technology that has allowed each of its departments to provide industry-leading results for their clients.
— Shaun Lucas, President & CEO of Monterey Financial Services
“We have built our own success with a focused goal of continued technological advancement,” says Shaun Lucas, President & CEO of Monterey Financial Services. “We realized very early on that advancing from a technological standpoint would be imperative for our business model. It was those advancements that earned the continued trust of our capital partners, as well as allowed us to pioneer new and exciting consumer financing industries that competitors weren’t necessarily participating in. The direct result for the fintech clients we service: is increasing results, analytics, and profitability.”
Applying advancing technologies to financial services has enabled companies, business entrepreneurs, and consumers to better manage their finances, from paying their bills online to accessing funding for purchases in real-time to trading crypto-currency, the list goes on and on. Financial technology or ‘fintech’ has been around for decades, initially applying to back-end systems used by financial institutions. Now, it has shifted to more consumer-oriented services. Today, consumers do not ever need to step inside a bank; they can invest, borrow, save, deposit, and transfer funds through online and mobile apps. With uses that include purchasing coffee from an app on a mobile phone, fintech has completely changed the way consumers and businesses interact with and stay on top of their finances.
Advances in fintech have enabled the rapid growth of “buy now pay later” offers, making it faster and easier for consumers to finance their everyday purchases and pay for them over time. This has made borrowing more inclusive by expanding purchase financing to consumers with credit risk profiles that are not suitable for traditional credit card issuers and bank lenders. A waterfall platform is a multi-lender platform with a single-user checkout experience on the merchant’s website, helpful for the consumer to find the best financing or credit available to them. E-commerce companies can seamlessly adopt and profit from these fintech apps by partnering with firms like Monterey Financial.
Over the years, Monterey has been applying various financial technology components to their business to ensure maximum recovery results, efficiency, and compliance.. Allowing them to better service their clients, and be a trusted partner to various buy now pay later, consumer fintech, and waterfall platform programs. Monterey’s financial technology platforms are critical for those businesses looking to drive incremental profitability from their fintech applications.
With 30+ years of experience, the evolution of technology application to Monterey’s business has allowed them to be the driving partner behind many of the large and well-known fintech companies out there today. Whether as a purchasing/capital partner or a servicing/collection partner, many companies have relied on Monterey’s experience and technology to help create and drive their own business as a leading fintech company in the consumer finance space.
Monterey Financial Services is a trusted leader for loan servicing and delinquent debt recovery, financing, investment opportunities, and more. Contact Monterey for inquiries here or call 1-800-456-2225.
About Monterey Financial Services
Monterey's mission statement: To empower every business with the ability to optimize
their sales growth and cash recovery. Monterey Financial Services has forged a reputation for unparalleled customer service, developing tailor-made capital solutions for businesses selling products and services to consumers. Solutions are built to fit clients’ requirements, whether they bundle Monterey services together or use what appeals to their specific needs. With services such as consumer finance, rent-to-own financing, loan servicing, custodial services, and delinquent debt collections, clients have the opportunity to profit from consumer receivables of all credit classifications and all stages of the receivables life cycle. With industry-leading results, Monterey remains committed to combining the best technology with its talented staff to achieve a primary objective for its clients to optimize portfolio performance. For further information, please visit the company's website at www.montereyfinancial.com.
