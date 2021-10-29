Virus Geeks Partnering with Schools to Conduct Large-Scale Covid-19 Testing in California
Virus Geeks partners with schools for Covid testing, keeping students, faculty and staff safe.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the Covid-19 pandemic having been wreaking havoc on our daily lives for more than a year now, large-scale testing is the key to getting back to normal. As of this writing, the daily average Covid-19 caseload in California stands at 4,779. And with an ever-increasing number of people getting vaccinated, this number has been predicted to hit the 3-digit and soon 2-digit mark in the next few months.
While most schools and colleges are looking forward to hosting sports tournaments or events, we’ve witnessed a majority of these plans getting cancelled due to the pandemic. Not all athletes are willing to participate in these events due to these concerns.
While large-scale vaccine rollout has played a major role in refueling economies across the globe, Covid-19 variants like Delta & Delta Plus have put a long pause on everyone’s plans.
With these variants being on everyone’s top of minds and halting the revival of the economy, large-scale strategic Covid-19 testing is the key to getting back to our everyday lives. And this can only be achieved when schools partner with a company like Virus Geeks.
Virus Geeks has been at the center of the healthcare revolution, with the company’s primary focus being on helping people safely make their way through the Covid-19 pandemic. From companies to organizations to cities, they have been building strategic partnerships across healthcare and biotechnology sectors to improve the quality of life and help populations gain access to molecular diagnostic testing.
Recently, Virus Geeks partnered with Feather River to conduct large-scale team testing - who took over as the new #1 Women’s Volleyball team in CCCWVCA rankings last week. Conducting large-scale Covid-19 testing allowed everyone, especially athletes, to have a sense of safety and peace during these tough times.
Rising Covid-19 cases have resulted in schools cancelling events or tournaments.
By partnering with Virus Geeks, companies, schools, and other entities can conduct large-scale molecular diagnostic Covid-19 testing, allowing everyone to get back to normal with peace of mind.
Virus Geeks offers a complete Covid-19 testing solution with same-day or next-day results for school and college athletes plus the general population.
For more info, reach out to – sales@virusgeeks.com
Virus Geeks
virus geeks
+1 415-601-9290
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other