Kreidler names Mark Dietzler as new chief deputy commissioner

October 20, 2021

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler today announced that Mark Dietzler will serve as the agency’s new chief deputy commissioner. 

Dietzler joins the office after serving as a managing attorney at Liberty Mutual Group, Inc. While there, he was responsible for an active caseload of 1,250 litigated files and a $6 million budget. He also brings significant jury trial and management experience to the agency.

“Mark’s knowledge will serve the consumers in our state well,” Kreidler said. “Mark also brings strong leadership experience that will be an asset in helping to achieve our mission to protect consumers and regulate the insurance industry in Washington fairly and efficiently.”

Dietzler is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound School of Law and later obtained an MBA in technology and innovative management from Pacific Lutheran University. A 30-year resident of Pierce County, he lives near Tacoma with his wife and has two adult daughters.

Kreidler names Mark Dietzler as new chief deputy commissioner

