Public Notice for Stage II Vapor Recovery Removal Rulemaking and SIP Revision

DOEE is seeking public comments on a rule proposal to remove requirements to install and allow for removal Stage II Vapor Recovery systems in the District as well as the proposed SIP revision. DOEE’s analysis has found that onboard vapor recovery systems have become widespread enough that continued use of Stage II Vapor Recovery systems, in almost all instances, result in increased emissions and thus is proposing their discontinuance. DOEE is accepting comments on the rule proposal and SIP revision until November 29, 2021 at 4 PM and will hold a public hearing on the SIP revision that evening. The proposed rule and the SIP revision are available in the attachments section below.

Public Hearing on Removal of Stage II Vapor Recovery SIP Amendment

Monday, Nov 29, 2021 5:30 pm | 1 hour | (UTC-04:00) Eastern Time (US & Canada)

WebEx Access >> Meeting number: 2302 776 2181 Password: nQ6pKGp28u2

Join by phone +1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.) 1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada) Access code: 230 277 62181