Submit Release
News Search

There were 578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,975 in the last 365 days.

More about State Revenue Commissioner Honored by Atlanta Business League

State Revenue Commissioner, Robyn A. Crittenden, was named to the Atlanta Business League's list of Top 100 Women of Influence for 2021 during the Women of Vision Breakfast.

“It is truly an honor to be listed among so many wonderful and talented women. The Atlanta Business League has done incredible work to spotlight and uplift individuals who are making communities throughout Atlanta a great place to live and work.”

The Atlanta Business League was founded by Dr. Booker T. Washington in 1933. The organization was established to “enhance and expand the business community at large, to encourage civic pride, and to reinvest community money within the community”. The ABL serves as a minority business developer and advocate, providing empowerment and business development opportunities throughout the metropolitan Atlanta area. The ABL has published this list of Top 100 Women of Influence since 1994. Leona Barr-Davenport is the current CEO and President of the Atlanta Business League.

As Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR), Robyn A. Crittenden oversees the collection of taxes across the state and the application and enforcement of Georgia’s tax laws. In addition to the collection of revenue, she also oversees a wide range of tasks including the regulation and enforcement of alcohol and tobacco statutes, administration of motor vehicle license registrations and titles, and review of county property tax digests. Governor Brian P. Kemp appointed Crittenden DOR Commissioner on July 1, 2021.

You just read:

More about State Revenue Commissioner Honored by Atlanta Business League

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.