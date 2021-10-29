More about State Revenue Commissioner Honored by Atlanta Business League

State Revenue Commissioner, Robyn A. Crittenden, was named to the Atlanta Business League's list of Top 100 Women of Influence for 2021 during the Women of Vision Breakfast.

“It is truly an honor to be listed among so many wonderful and talented women. The Atlanta Business League has done incredible work to spotlight and uplift individuals who are making communities throughout Atlanta a great place to live and work.”

The Atlanta Business League was founded by Dr. Booker T. Washington in 1933. The organization was established to “enhance and expand the business community at large, to encourage civic pride, and to reinvest community money within the community”. The ABL serves as a minority business developer and advocate, providing empowerment and business development opportunities throughout the metropolitan Atlanta area. The ABL has published this list of Top 100 Women of Influence since 1994. Leona Barr-Davenport is the current CEO and President of the Atlanta Business League.

As Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR), Robyn A. Crittenden oversees the collection of taxes across the state and the application and enforcement of Georgia’s tax laws. In addition to the collection of revenue, she also oversees a wide range of tasks including the regulation and enforcement of alcohol and tobacco statutes, administration of motor vehicle license registrations and titles, and review of county property tax digests. Governor Brian P. Kemp appointed Crittenden DOR Commissioner on July 1, 2021.