VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Issues Safety Tips in Advance of Halloween Trick-or-Treating
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Halloween can be such a fun experience for children to dress up and go door-to-door collecting candy, but it can be scary if planning and safety precautions are not part of the festivities. If your child is trick-or-treating this weekend, be sure they know to walk in well-lit areas, stay in sight of a trusted adult and never enter a stranger’s house or vehicle.”
For a safe Halloween, Attorney General Moody suggests parents and guardians:
- Outline clear paths and boundaries for children to follow while trick-or-treating;
- Set a clear curfew or a certain time to return to a meeting location;
- Make sure everyone in the group knows the returning address, telephone number and how to call 911 in an emergency;
- Pair young children with trusted adults while walking in neighborhoods;
- Do not enter strangers’ homes or vehicles;
- Throw away candy that is unwrapped or looks to have been tampered with; and
- Watch for trick-or-treaters when driving—taking extra precaution at twilight and later in the evening.
Additionally, parents and guardians can visit the Florida Department of Law Enforcement website to see a list of all registered sex offenders and predators living within a five-mile radius of any Florida neighborhood. Florida law prohibits sex offenders from distributing candy or other items to children on Halloween. Attorney General Moody asks Floridians who encounter a sex offender giving out candy to notify authorities.
For more tips on how to further protect your children, view Attorney General Moody’s Crime Prevention guide here.