Afrobeats & Diverted Reggae Genius Mr PRO Shares Inspirational, Motivational And Affirmation Song ‘EURO MILLIONAIRE'

For me, there's no failure. Failure is only real to those who accept it. I just see it as a lesson, a stepping stone towards success. When you fall, get up and keep moving! ”
— Mr. Pro

COLOGNE, GERMANY, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Afrobeats and Diverted Reggae maestro Mr PRO (Chukwuma) resurfaces on an inspirational, Motivational, and Affirmative note with the release of his new single, ‘EURO MILLIONAIRE ’. This motivational song draws from the thoughts and wisdom of the ancient. It has been written and it has been said that we become what we think about, man is what he thinks about all day long, as a man thinketh in his heart, so he is. The question is: what do you want and what are you thinking?

'I want prosperity, that's why I think prosperity, and I sing, I'm a millionaire, EURO MILLIONAIRE heh-eh-eh-heh-eh' - lines from the song. This song 'EURO MILLIONAIRE' is a global phenomenon, an international hit record, if you ask me.

‘EURO MILLIONAIRE ’ is just the right move towards the end of the year 2021, as the world is gradually escaping and surviving from the shocks of the pandemic. The lyrics are thus inspired by the deep and nourishing thoughts of great teachers such as Neville, Bob Proctor and Wesley Virgin. In Mr PRO's lyrics, he writes: I live in abundance everyday, an avalanche of money is coming my way, money and I are friends, we never part ways, I love money and money loves me, we stick till my last day. He affirms that he owns Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche Cayenne and Range Rover. In other words, he is living a luxurious lifestyle.

Mr PRO has always based his music to motivate others, apart from singing about love and relationships. His music is thus an amalgam of two powerful forces, love and motivation. For the year 2021, Mr PRO wants everyone to consider it a time of excellence in everything, from jobs and careers to relationships. Mr PRO will release more Motivational songs and videos as well as perform on the world's most iconic music arenas to keep everyone going. When he chants 'ARE YOU CHILLING!!!? Your response should be 'YOH!!!'

“For me, there's no failure. Failure is only real to those who accept it. I just see it as a lesson, a stepping stone towards success. When you fall, get up and keep moving!” says Mr PRO.

Known for his complete mastery of Afrobeats and Diverted Reggae, Mr PRO (Chukwuma) is now gaining international recognition. Apart from writing about love and motivational topics, he has also written songs of freedom for the people of Biafra.

For more information, music downloads (including EURO MILLIONAIRE) and merchandise, please visit Mr PRO's website: www.mrpromusic.net

Follow Mr PRO on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6b3JHjn9jUzf5OJ8dOUg9T?si=5Oo_cOdVSXSrGROAmBjYdw

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mrprochukwuma
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mrprochukwuma
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/mrprochukwuma

Mr. Pro
Mr. Pro
pro.chukwuma1@gmail.com

You just read:

Afrobeats & Diverted Reggae Genius Mr PRO Shares Inspirational, Motivational And Affirmation Song ‘EURO MILLIONAIRE'

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Mr. Pro
Mr. Pro pro.chukwuma1@gmail.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Afrobeats & Diverted Reggae Genius Mr PRO Shares Inspirational, Motivational And Affirmation Song ‘EURO MILLIONAIRE'
"The Queen Of PIttsburgh" Tops UK iTunes Chart With Latest Single
#1 UK iTunes Artist Tedi Brunetti Releases New Music Video "Eat, Sleep, Repeat"
View All Stories From This Author