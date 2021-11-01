Master of Wine Chris Cree Transforming Historic Perryville Inn into Wine Bar and Studio--Cree Wine Company
Master of Wine Chris Cree is opening the Cree Wine Company, a new wine bar and studio in Hampton, New Jersey.
New Venue Will Feature Wine Bar, Tasting Rooms, Educational and Hospitality Space, as well as Wines "To Go."
Wine, food and hospitality are my passions, and the Cree Wine Company is truly the culmination of my 40 years in the wine industry.”HAMPTON, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Cree, New Jersey’s only Master of Wine, announces plans to transform the historic Perryville Inn into the Cree Wine Company. Located in bucolic Hunterdon County, the spectacular new venue will feature an expansive wine bar with multiple tasting rooms, event space for social and corporate events, along with an online wine purchasing program featuring hundreds of carefully curated wines from all over the world.
— Chris Cree
A million-dollar renovation is underway to renovate the Perryville Inn into a wine destination unlike any other in New Jersey. Plans call for a grand opening in late fall of 2021. In the meantime, Cree’s online website, virtual tastings and educational classes are whetting the appetites of locals as well as oenophiles from all over the United States. Wines are available “to go” for pick up, shipping and delivery.
“Wine, food and hospitality are my passions, and the Cree Wine Company is truly the culmination of my 40 years in the wine industry,” said Chris Cree. “My vision is to bring something very unique in the world of wine to the New Jersey countryside.”
That vision brings the elements of a winery tasting experience with an impeccable selection of wines from across the globe. “In the wine bar you can order a taste, a glass, a flight or bottle and enjoy it in our inviting newly-designed space or on the outdoor veranda. And you can buy the wines you love ‘to go’ to enjoy in the comfort of your own home. The opportunity to learn about the wines from our educated staff and full slate of wine tasting dinners and events will abound,” continued Cree.
Cree has been in the wine trade for over 40 years, beginning when a trip to Europe after high school graduation turned into a lifelong passion for wine. In 1996 he became only the 13th American to pass the rigorous Master of Wine examination from the Institute of Masters of Wine headquartered in London. Today, there are only 419 Masters of Wine worldwide, with only 60 working in North America.
Cree’s storied wine career has included stints in retail, distribution, hospitality, and education. He has traveled the world learning about and tasting wine, but his roots are in New Jersey. Born in Plainfield, Cree grew up in Bridgewater and Flemington and has been a longtime resident of Clinton. Opening the Cree Wine Company in Hunterdon County is like a homecoming of sorts.
“Northwest New Jersey is such a beautiful area, and when the historic Perryville came up for sale, I knew it would make an ideal destination for wine lovers,” Cree continued.
The historic Perryville Inn, or the “Brick Tavern,” as it was more commonly known, is more than two centuries old and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Built in 1813, the Federal-style building first opened its doors as an inn for weary travelers along the stagecoach route from Philadelphia to Eastern New Jersey. It was built by Cornelius Carhart and named after Commodore Oliver Perry’s naval victory at the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812. The inn was moved a few miles from its original location in 1960 to make way for Interstate 78 and has been located at 167 Perryville Road ever since.
Working with New Jersey-based architect and designer Suzanne Perez, Cree’s vision aims to maintain the charm of the historic inn with its red brick façade, six stately original fireplaces, and some of the original wide plank pine flooring with a modern farmhouse aesthetic to breathe new life into the structure. Modern elements will include a warm and welcoming wine bar, floor to ceiling windows, comfortable seating and a modern take on the farmhouse table, along with full audio-visual capabilities for educational events and tastings.
While wine will take center stage, light and local farm-to-table fare will be served including charcuterie, artisan cheese platters and an offering of delicious, seasonally-inspired small plates. Under the direction of Culinary Director, A.J. Sankofa, fully catered social and corporate events will be offered along with tasting dinners, pop up wine events and guest chef appearances.
For more information about the Cree Wine Company, visit www.CreeWineCo.com or call 908-200-7772.
Kelly G. Vanasse
Kelly Communications
+1 908-392-2307
email us here