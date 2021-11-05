Message to Sinhalese: Tamils oppose Sinhala settlements and historical and geographical change of our Tamil homeland

Tamil Girl is Holding a Banner in Vavuniya Laser Banner in Scottland Rajkumar, The secretary of the Vavuniya Families of the Disappeared association

Indo-Lanka Accord of 1987, states that Tamils ​​are ancient citizens of the North-east . It was accepted by the UN ,US and EU

The Mahavamsa also acknowledged that there were Tamils ​​all over Sri Lanka, except for a small area in the south of Sri Lanka where Dutugemunu curled up” — Editor, Tamil Diaspora News