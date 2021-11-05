Message to Sinhalese: Tamils oppose Sinhala settlements and historical and geographical change of our Tamil homeland
Indo-Lanka Accord of 1987, states that Tamils are ancient citizens of the North-east . It was accepted by the UN ,US and EU
The Mahavamsa also acknowledged that there were Tamils all over Sri Lanka, except for a small area in the south of Sri Lanka where Dutugemunu curled up”SCARSDALE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The following press release was released by G. Rajkumar during the demonstration in Vavuniya on Friday, October 29, 2021, to condemn the Sinhalease settlement and annexation of the Northern province.
— Editor, Tamil Diaspora News
"We the Tamils oppose Sinhala settlements in our Tamil homeland," said Mr. Rajkumar in his press release, adding that "We strongly oppose the historical and geographical change of our Tamil homeland."
Mr. Rajkumar continues with Sinhalese past and present actions against Tamils that “Sri Lanka’s colonizing pattern is to first force onto our territory Sinhala settlements and then annex the Sinhalese area, displacing the Tamil natives.
“This is ethnic cleansing and a ploy to manipulate populations and boundaries in favor of Sinhalese. The North-east is our land. The people living here are Tamils.”
The North-east is our land. The people living here are Tamils.
This was ratified by the Indo-Lanka Accord of 1987. It states that Tamils are ancient citizens of the North-east and their language has been Tamil since ancient times. It was accepted by the United Nations in Geneva, the United States, the European Union, and by other major powers in the world.
According to the Mahavamsa, the Buddhist chronicle of Sri Lanka, Dutugemunu, the future King, said that he was sleeping curled up. He said, "On one side is the ocean, on the other side is the river, behind it are the Tamils."
The Mahavamsa also acknowledged that there were Tamils all over Sri Lanka, except for a small area in the south of Sri Lanka where Dutugemunu curled up.
Rev. Joseph Rayappu of Mannar had counted the people in the “No Fire Zone” before and after the end of the massacre of the Tamils. He observed the following:
“Tamils are suffering from Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) due to the war; the relatives and friends of the 146,000 Tamils that were killed are suffering from their loss. 90,000 Tamil women have lost their husbands, 50,000 children lost their parents and were orphaned, and more than 25,000 Tamils abducted by the Sri Lankan military have gone missing.”
Mr. Rajkumar made the observation that “During The Global Summit to End Sexual Violence in London on June 2014, Sri Lanka was highlighted by the US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as a key country where rape was used as a tactic of war.”
Mr. Rajkumar further added that "Tamil women repeatedly have been sexually assaulted by the Sri Lankan military."
Tamils have no economy. There is a military occupation, with the involvement of the Sri Lankan military in the normal life of every Tamil.
“In the midst of all this misery, we call on the Sinhalese not to be resettled in Tamil areas, said Mr. Rajkumar continued, “Tamils do not welcome your settlement in our Tamil areas. Tamils are still living in interim camps without houses or land. Everything is occupied by the Sinhala army and the Sri Lankan government.
“The Sinhalese government in power is doing everything it can to destroy the Tamils. War broke out in Sri Lanka due to Sinhalese occupation of land in the east. This war has destroyed all of us.”
The Sinhalese government in power is doing everything it can to destroy the Tamils.
War broke out in Sri Lanka due to Sinhalese occupation of land in the east. This war has destroyed all of us.
At the end of the demonstration Mr. Rajkumar made the statement that "So we ask the Sinhalese people to stay in your village. Please do not come here. Your forced occupation will only cause distress and worse among Tamils."
“It will lead to the disappearance of many more Tamils, further ethnic cleansing, loss of Tamil culture, many more job losses, and more suffering for Tamil,” described by Rajkumar with fear.
Further stated that “ In addition, the Tamil people will be subjected to the psychological effects of aggression and oppression. Therefore, Tamils ask the Sinhalese people this: Please stay in your villages.”
Editor
Tamil Diaspora News
+1 516-308-2645
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter