Governor Lamont Sets December 14 Special Election for State Representative Seat in New Haven and West Haven

Governor Ned Lamont

10/29/2021

Governor Lamont Sets December 14 Special Election for State Representative Seat in New Haven and West Haven

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has scheduled Tuesday, December 14, 2021, as the date to hold a special election to fill a vacancy for state representative in the 116th Assembly District of the Connecticut House of Representatives.

The seat, which consists of portions of New Haven and West Haven, became vacant on October 25 following the resignation of Michael DiMassa.

Under state law, the governor is required to issue a writ of special election within 10 days of a seat in the General Assembly becoming vacant, and a special election must be held 46 days after the writ is issued. Governor Lamont issued the writs today.

**Download: Governor Lamont’s writ of special election for the 116th Assembly District in the City of New Haven **Download: Governor Lamont’s writ of special election for the 116th Assembly District in the City of West Haven

