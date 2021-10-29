Roundabout Open on Route 241 (Colebrook Road) in Lebanon County

Rocherty Road detour lifted

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the roundabout at Route 241 (Colebrook Road) and Rocherty Road in North Cornwall Township, Lebanon County, is completely open.

The roundabout opened in both directions of Route 241 on Monday, October 11. The Rocherty Road portion of the roundabout opened this morning. The detour for Rocherty Road has been lifted.

This project also included the realignment of an S-curve on Route 241 between Creekside Drive and just north of Mill Road. This work was completed last May.

Pennsy Supply, Inc., of Harrisburg is the prime contractor on this $3,410,676 project.

