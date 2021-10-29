The Phoenix Hospitality Group Announces the Opening of SweetFish

We are thrilled to open SweetFish restaurant in downtown Tampa. We hope to become a local favorite by providing fresh, delicious meals with excellent service to our guests.” — Managing Partners Asad Yusopov and Kevin Stowe

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Phoenix Hospitality Group is pleased to announce the opening of SweetFish, a chef-inspired take on the Hawaiian/Japanese poke bowl concept. Award-winning Haiku restaurant chef, David Reyes, has crafted a creative menu of poke bowls, pokerittos, and other healthful offerings including smoothies, detox shots and juices. Diners will be able to enjoy an array of fresh ingredients, including yellowfin tuna, salmon, hamachi, grilled chicken and shrimp.

Committed to creating a culinary experience that is healthy, accessible, and flavor forward, the SweetFish approach is centered around providing an elevated and fast casual dining alternative with exemplary standards of quality ingredients and innovative flavors.

Located at 811 Tampa Street, SweetFish provides an attractive eating space with modern décor and an inviting atmosphere for customers. Guests will enjoy the sleek, open concept with direct views of the menu and line up of fresh ingredients. Indoor and outdoor seating is available, making SweetFish the perfect spot for enjoying a quick lunch or dinner. Grab and go options in addition to delivery services are available.

About Phoenix Hospitality Group:

Phoenix Hospitality Group is a leading restaurant and nightlife company that develops, owns and operates Tampa’s most recognized restaurant and entertainment venues under various brands including Haiku Restaurant, Eden and SweetFish. Through a combination of thoughtful hospitality, a visionary team, and exceptional design, Phoenix Hospitality strives to create unique, unparalleled experiences across its brands. We are driven by the idea that our team is the driving force to our success and because we believe in our team our team believes in us. Phoenix Hospitality’s corporate headquarters is located in Tampa, FL.

