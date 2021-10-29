Governor Hogan Proclaims October 30 as Weatherization Day in Maryland

October 29, 2021

Landmark program celebrates its 45th anniversary

New Carrollton, Md. (October 29, 2021) – Governor Larry Hogan today issued an official proclamation to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Weatherization Assistance Program and declared Saturday, October 30, as Weatherization Day in Maryland. The Weatherization Assistance Program helps predominantly low-income households make important repairs and upgrades to their homes to increase energy efficiency.

“The Weatherization Assistance Program has served thousands of Marylanders over its 45-year history by making their homes more energy efficient and providing substantial savings on their utility bills,” said Governor Hogan. “These efforts contribute both to environmental health by lowering energy consumption and to economic growth by promoting green jobs and the use of innovative new technologies.”

The Weatherization Assistance Program was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Gerald Ford in 1976. The program is a federal, state, and local partnership that serves low- to moderate-income households in every county in the United States, including all local jurisdictions in Maryland. Approximately 8.1 million homes nationwide have been weatherized through the program, including more than 15,000 in Maryland over the last decade.

The Weatherization Assistance Program is one of an array of energy efficiency programs administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. During Fiscal Years 2015-2020, roughly the length of the Hogan-Rutherford administration, the department has administered nearly $165 million for energy efficiency programs. During the month of October, the Department has published a series of blog and social media posts focusing on the benefits of the program. You can read the latest post on the health benefits of the program on the Department’s blog. For more information, visit: https://dhcd.maryland.gov.