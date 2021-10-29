This workshop series is sponsored by MCD Public Health’s Healthy Kids Healthy Future Program in partnership with Maine CDC, Maine DOE, and Let’s Go!

Playworks is excited to offer a free virtual workshop series, Building an Active and Engaging Recess & School Culture, starting November 18th to Maine schools.

We all know it’s more essential than ever that students feel safe within their school community, are supported by adult role models, and have access to positive outlets for physical activity and social emotional development.

In each of these critical areas, Playworks brings validated best practices developed over 25 years to Maine educators.

Join with a team of educators from your community for interactive virtual workshops and access to 50+ online learning modules to help build an active and engaging recess all through PlayworksU!

The Playworks Workshop Series will be held virtually November 18th and December 2nd from 3:30 – 5:30pm.

Registration is limited! Sign your team up here.

For more information and resources, visit the eventbrite page or contact Dawn Lavallee, Playworks New England Partnership Director, at dawn.lavallee@playworks.org or contact jean.zimmerman@maine.gov for more information.