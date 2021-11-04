HealRWorld Announces New SDG-Focused Debit Card with Mastercard, RailsBank & Tokio

HealRWorld HealRWorld Merchant Debit Card

HealRWorld Announces New Partnership to Reward UK Merchants Committed to People, Planet and Profit & The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

“Every time you swipe, you take a step towards bettering our planet”.” — Michele Bongiovanni

GLASGOW, NJ, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HEALRWORLD SUSTAINABILITY-FOCUSED FINTECH PLATFORM PARTNERS WITH RAILSBANK, TOQIO AND MASTERCARD TO LAUNCH SDG CORPORATE DEBIT CARD

Michele Bongiovanni, CEO of HEALRWORLD (HRW), the US fintech platform that has launched their “Together We Can” campaign in Glasgow during COP-26, today announced a partnership with Railsbank, Toqio and Mastercard to launch a HEALRWORLD branded corporate debit card.

The HealRWorld-RailsBank corporate debit card will be the first to reward sustainable businesses and promote their commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) together with Mastercard’s “Priceless Planet” initiative. The card is powered by HealRWorld’s proprietary sustainability data on global small and mid-sized businesses (SMEs) that indicates SMEs committed to Environmental, Social and Governance standards are on average three times more creditworthy than their peers per research HRW conducted with global business information firm, Dun & Bradstreet.

A similar HealRWorld-RailsBank card will be launched to consumers for shopping within the HealRWorld Global Sustainable Business Community Platform as well as outside of the platform and will incorporate a carbon calculator that will offer basic information on the carbon footprint of purchases using data from merchant category codes (MCCs). The HealRWorld corporate debit card will allow consumers to monitor their spending and carbon footprint.

Michele Bongiovanni, Founder and CEO of HealRWorld commented: “Every time you swipe, you take a step towards bettering our planet”.

She continued, “We want to empower people to purchase with the knowledge that they are taking a constructive step towards achieving the UN’s sustainable development goals and making the world a better place for our environment and people.”

Nigel Verdon, CEO and co-founder of Railsbank, the global leader in embedded finance experiences, said: “This is a great initiative from HealRWorld and so appropriate that such a card was launched at COP26. We need this type of vision and foresight if we are to cope with the issues facing our planet. We are proud to be working alongside Mastercard and Toqio on this project.”

Railsbank is providing HealRWorld with the necessary payment tools to enable its SMEs to enjoy a unique experience, linking a debit card and payment account to the unique Priceless Planets proposition. Users can now off-set carbon emissions on the consumption of goods bought with the HealRWorld debit card. The card also allows users to give back to the planet by contributing towards planting a tree with each purchase.

The HealRWorld debit card will be launched using Toqio's white-labelled digital finance SaaS platform. Toqio provides a smart and connected way to create and deliver financial products and its platform allows clients to launch specific use cases on a single, shared infrastructure, including digital banking, card and financing solutions. Mike Galvin, Toqio’s CCO and co-founder, said “Toqio’s flexibility will allow for a seamless process in creating this debit card and we are delighted to have partnered with HealRWorld to deliver a proposition with such a positive impact in support of the UN’s sustainable development goals.”

About HealRWorld

HealRWorld is a social impact, for profit company whose team combines experts in innovation, data, technology and platform delivery from world-class organizations. Our proprietary global (ESG) database empowers sustainably committed, women and minority-owned small and mid-sized businesses by driving sales and fairly-priced capital to them through our consumer ecommerce and investment platforms. Every dollar is a vote for the kind of world we wish to see. If we want to make an impact...we should start focusing on the businesses who are.



About Mastercard’s Priceless Planet

The Priceless Planet Coalition unites the efforts of merchants, banks, cities and consumers to make meaningful investments to preserve the environment through the restoration of 100 million trees over five years together with forestry experts Conservation International and World Resources Institute.

About Railsbank



Railsbank is the global leader in embedded finance experiences. Railsbank believes that the embedded finance economy is a fundamentally different way of creating relationships between companies and consumers. It is passionate about enabling brands to build relevant finance experiences to drive customer engagement and loyalty. Railsbank recognises the fact that consumers want fully immersive and frictionless brand experiences, and expect retailers to deliver the best, most personalised and distinctive experiences.

About Toqio



Toqio provides a SaaS global financial platform that lets businesses quickly launch and monetise new solutions for customers. Founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneurs Eduardo Martinez and Michael Galvin, Toqio enables any business, not just banks, to quickly create and launch game-changing, data-driven, financial products. Based in London and Madrid, the company is continuously helping banks, fintech startups and corporations to bring innovative new solutions to market.

For further information, images or to interview the people mentioned in the release, please contact: Alex Foley on 07976 713478 and alex@alexfoleyassociates.com

The HealRWorld Merchant Debit Card--Coming Soon!