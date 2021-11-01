Silicones Market Report 2021, Industry Size, Growth, Price Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players

silicone market trends

The global silicone market size reached US$ 15.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2026, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

Silicones, or polysiloxanes, are polymeric, synthetic materials that are formulated from siloxanes. They are odorless, water repellent, resistant to chemical attack, and have high oxidation and temperature stability. Owing to these properties, they are widely used in lubricant oils, greases and biomedical implants. As silicones help fabrics retain their shape and texture, as well as provide resistance to abrasion, they are also being used to design sportswear that is lightweight, durable, water repellent and high performing.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Silicones Market Trends:

Over the years, there has been an increase in the usage of silicones for the production of sealants, thermal and electrical insulation, and adhesives owing to their rubber-like quality and heat-resistant nature. Besides this, silicone polymers are non-greasy, do not cause skin irritation and have low surface tension, smooth feel, and anti-foaming properties. As a result, they are incorporated in personal care products and cosmetics, such as sun care products, antiperspirants, creams and conditioners. As compared to their petrochemical-based counterparts, products manufactured using silicones generate less carbon dioxide, along with other greenhouse gases. This has, in turn, augmented their demand from numerous end use industries, such as electronics, paints, construction and food. Some of the factors that have positively influenced the growth of the market include increasing infrastructure development, along with the expansion of production facilities in emerging markets.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include: DOW Corning, Wacker, Shin-Etsu, Momentive, Elkem, Gelest, KCC Corporation, Nusil Technologies (Avantor Performance Materials), Evonik, Specialty Silicone Products, Kaneka, Basf, Arkema, Siltech Corporation, ICM Silicone Group, Emerald Performance Materials, CSL Silicones, Primasil Silicones, Roger Corporation, Ashland Global Holdings,

Market Breakup by Type

Elastomers

Fluids

Gels

Resins

Market Breakup by Application

Industrial Processes

Construction Materials

Home and Personal Care

Transportation

Energy

Healthcare

Electronics

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

