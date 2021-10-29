Gazprom reaches set level of working gas inventories in Russian storages

Background

Analysis of actual weather conditions in Russia and Europe over the past few years confirms that the winter period now includes the spring month of March. Therefore, efforts for ensuring the availability of sufficient reserves in underground gas storage (UGS) facilities and maintaining their high deliverability by the beginning of spring are among the key factors for successful operation in the season of peak demand.

During the 2020–2021 heating season, 60.6 billion cubic meters of gas were withdrawn from Russian UGS facilities, an all-time high for Russia's gas industry.