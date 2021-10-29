Submit Release
News Search

There were 651 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,111 in the last 365 days.

Court of Appeals Modifies Rules for In-Person Oral Arguments

On August 6, 2021, the North Carolina Court of Appeals limited in-person oral argument attendance to parties and attorneys directly involved in cases being argued in-person to protect public health due to an increase in COVID-19 cases at the time. The Court will lift these restrictions effective November 15, 2021.

“We are glad to welcome members of the public back to the Court,” said Chief Judge Donna Stroud. “While the Court is now open for in-person oral arguments, we will continue to record and livestream all arguments online so that members of the public, wherever they are in the state, can view and listen to the Court’s proceedings. We are pleased to continue offering this service, as we consider it to be a major improvement to public access to the Court.” 

The Court will also continue its use of Webex hearings in certain circumstances when requested by a party and granted by the Court. Webex hearings will also continue to be available online to the public.   

The livestream for each case will start when the argument begins and will be available for viewing at http://govu.us/nc-coa-oral-arguments.

You just read:

Court of Appeals Modifies Rules for In-Person Oral Arguments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.