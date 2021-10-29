Court of Appeals Modifies Rules for In-Person Oral Arguments

On August 6, 2021, the North Carolina Court of Appeals limited in-person oral argument attendance to parties and attorneys directly involved in cases being argued in-person to protect public health due to an increase in COVID-19 cases at the time. The Court will lift these restrictions effective November 15, 2021.

“We are glad to welcome members of the public back to the Court,” said Chief Judge Donna Stroud. “While the Court is now open for in-person oral arguments, we will continue to record and livestream all arguments online so that members of the public, wherever they are in the state, can view and listen to the Court’s proceedings. We are pleased to continue offering this service, as we consider it to be a major improvement to public access to the Court.”

The Court will also continue its use of Webex hearings in certain circumstances when requested by a party and granted by the Court. Webex hearings will also continue to be available online to the public.

The livestream for each case will start when the argument begins and will be available for viewing at http://govu.us/nc-coa-oral-arguments.