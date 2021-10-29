Submit Release
October 28, 2021 - Statement of Attorney General Mark R. Herring

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General

Mark Herring Attorney General

~ On the passing of Governor Linwood Holton ~

RICHMOND – Attorney General Mark R. Herring issued the below statement following the death of Governor Linwood Holton:

 

“Our Commonwealth has lost a great Virginian today. Governor Linwood Holton dedicated his life to bettering the lives of all Virginians, through his courageous fight to desegregate Virginia schools, his work to diversify the Governor’s Office, and his efforts to overhaul politics in the Commonwealth. He truly personified what a public servant should be and transformed what it meant to be a politician in Virginia – into someone who works for the betterment of the people.

 

“Governor Holton’s legacy of progress and inclusion, and his dedication to civil rights can still be felt in every corner of Virginia, and I personally have looked to him as inspiration in the work that I have done during my time in public service.

 

“Laura’s and my thoughts are with Governor Holton’s family tonight as they mourn the loss of their husband, father, and friend. He leaves behind an immense legacy and a Virginia that is a more open and welcoming place because of him.”

