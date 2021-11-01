JUST IN TIME FOR NATIONAL FINANCIAL LITERACY MONTH, NEW BOOK AIMS TO HELP PARENTS TEACH CHILDREN ABOUT MONEY
“YOUR KIDS, THEIR MONEY: A Parent’s Guide to Raising Financially Literate Children” Gives Parents and Kids the Tools They Need to Discuss FinancesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a 2018 survey, 85 percent of Canadians agree that financial literacy in Canada is lacking, and this lack of knowledge is contributing to Canada’s consumer debt problem. Just in time for Canada’s National Financial Literacy Month, a new book by Patterin Publishing, a publisher of financial literacy books and educational materials, will be released to help parents and their kids navigate financial education, aiming to help the financial literacy of future generations. “Your Kids, Their Money: A Parent’s Guide to Raising Financially Literate Children” by author Clifton Corbin, provides parents with all the tools, skills, and resources they need to be their child's best financial literacy teacher.
Along with tips and tricks for parents, the book helps parents increase their financial literacy IQ while also giving them fun and engaging tools to teach their children. First-time author Corbin covers all aspects of personal finance, from using debt wisely to creating wealth to why we need to secure our wealth with insurance and proper tax planning.
“Talking about money with kids can be intimidating, however it is something essential for your children’s future,” said Corbin. “By writing this book, I’m hoping to help parents with the confidence, tools and resources to teach their children how to be financially literate, build wealth and financial security at all stages of their lives.”
The books will be available on November 19th and can be found online at Amazon in paperback and e-book, Audible, Kindle, Kobo, Google Books and Apple Books.
About Clifton Corbin
Clifton D. Corbin, MBA, PMP, was a business consultant with over two decades of experience when he left the office to become a full-time stay-at-home dad. During this time, he co-launched Tapvigo, a touchless content delivery solution that brings digital content to the physical world. He has also authored his first book focused on providing parents with the skills and tools to teach finical literacy to their children.
Clifton graduated from Niagara University with a master’s degree in business administration. He has spent years studying finance and is a passionate advocate for advancing the financial literacy of children and young adults. When not reading or listening to podcasts about finance or economics, he can be found fixing-up his 100+-year-old Toronto home, playing basketball with his kids, chairing a PTA meeting or DJing in his basement.
