One Mother’s Chilling Medical Discovery that Could Be Contributing to the Mental Health Crisis of America's Youth
What’s Wrong With My Child?: A true story of one mother's discovery that her families desperate situation was the result of a genetically modified bacteria.NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Elizabeth Harris’ son suddenly began exhibiting signs of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder and other strange behaviors, she was determined to get to the bottom of the cause. On her quest for the cure, she became quickly frustrated by the lack of agreement in the medical community regarding Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Strep (PANDAS), the disease behind Cody’s transformation, and discovered proof of a weaponized bacteria not only impacting their family, but possibly families around the U.S. and the world.
What’s Wrong With My Child is an intriguing true story that not only provides language for parents of children trying to navigate both the medical and the judicial system with extreme behavioral issues with an underlying medical cause. Offering treatment suggestions to parents of children with PANS/PANDAS, What’s Wrong With My Child is a source of hope to parents and patients with chronic disease.
About the Author:
Elizabeth Harris waged a hard-fought battle to get to the root of her family’s medical issues, especially the strange disease that hijacked her first-born son’s life. Using her science education background and her experience as a successful entrepreneur, Elizabeth exposes the mysterious bacteria that is not only behind her son’s disease but is also a key contributor to a myriad of maladies in America. Through What’s Wrong Wellness, a high-end wellness and medispa center Elizabeth established for other parents to have options as well, this mother of four spends much of her time educating medical professionals and other parents on her discoveries. She resides in Franklin, Tennessee where she owns What’s Wrong Wellness.
More About This Title:
What’s Wrong With My Child?: One Mother’s Desperate Quest to Uncover What Was Really Wrong with Her Family… and the Disturbing Facts She Revealed that Could Help Save Yours , by Elizabeth Harris, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on October 26, 2021. What’s Wrong With My Child —9781631954979 —has 252 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $17.95.
