New Deputy Warden of Care and Treatment at Walker State Prison

Timothy “Ryan” Clark Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Timothy “Ryan” Clark to Deputy Warden of Care and Treatment at Walker State Prison (SP) effective March 16, 2021. As Deputy Warden, Clark will oversee the supervision of educational programs, health services, library services, counseling programs, recreational services, and the mental health services of approximately 420 medium-security male offenders at the facility.

“Clark has proven himself to be a dedicated leader,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “His determination and commitment will be a benefit to both staff and offenders at this unique facility designed to provide a pro-social, programmatic environment.”

Clark began his career with the GDC in 2012 as a Correctional Officer at Walker SP. During his tenure, he was promoted through the ranks of Correctional Officer II in 2013, Counselor in 2015, and Senior Counselor in 2016, where he currently serves.

Clark holds a Bachelor of Criminal Justice degree from Dalton State College and a Master of Public Administration degree from Troy University. He has completed the following departmental training: Basic Correctional Officer Training, Management I, II and III, Supervision I, II and III, Basic Counselor Training, and Certified Drug and Alcohol Addiction Counselor certification training.

