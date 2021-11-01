C4ISR Market Research Report 2021-26, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

global c4isr market size

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global C4ISR market size reached US$ 111 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) refers to an aggregate of systems that is widely utilized by the defense and military sector for numerous applications. It involves various systems, procedures, and techniques for observing and gathering relevant data. Its utilization aids in critical decision-making via a streamlined way of communication and increasing situational awareness of a particular location. It also efficiently manages resources, such as land-based radar system and communication satellites, that are deployed to gather intelligence across the land, air, sea, space and cyberspace. These systems assist defense forces in analyzing and disseminating the gathered data for precision targeting and geo-positioning in limited time.

Global C4ISR Market:

The market is primarily driven by the rise in global terrorism and an increase in criminal activities. This has propelled the demand for integrated solutions with state-of-the-art command and control structures, such as C4ISR, to combat these illegal and unlawful activities across the globe. Along with this, there has been a significant rise in the usage of technology to facilitate certain security breaches and attacks. Electronic warfare systems are widely used for initiating computerized attacks. C4ISR systems are, therefore, deployed in these circumstances to manage hostile conditions through the usage of advanced technologies. The market is further driven by the increase in government funding in the defense sector. Consequently, extensive research and development (R&D) activities are being conducted by various key players to introduce improved product variants in the market. For instance, they are extensively innovating and converting existing high power and bulky systems into compact variants with improved reliability. The integration of advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS), with these systems, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the utilization of C4ISR in numerous unmanned vehicles and the integration of these systems with synthetic aperture radars and sensors.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global C4ISR Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the key players being:- CACI International, Inc. (CACI), BAE SYSTEMS (BAESY), General Dynamics Corporation (GD), Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), Harris Corporation, L3 Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.P.A., Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Rheinmetall, Rockwell Collins, Saab AB, Serco, Thales Group, etc.

