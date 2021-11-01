Poetry Collection Conveys Life Experiences, Coming of Age, Joy and Grief
Marie Doreathy shares "Words of Inspiration from My Angel"ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marie Doreathy conveys the depth of human experience through rhyme and verse with her collection of poems, "Words of Inspiration from My Angel." In its pages she expresses her thoughts and feelings, her insights and inspirations gained from divine inspiration, the tough situations she encountered in life, the obstacles she faced, the pain of loss and grief, the jouissance of existence, precious moments with her families and friends, and practically everything under the sun.
Doreathy has always loved poetry, especially the works of Pam Ayers. "Words of Inspiration from My Angel" is a compilation of the verses Doreathy has written throughout her life, capturing the tumultuous years of her late twenties, from workplace hijinks to more serious difficulties. She captures life's highs and lows, for she penned her poems right after those moments. These include the grief of losing loved ones, such as her father who passed away in the 1980s. Strangely enough, Doreathy and her family discovered books of poems he had written, similarly about the situations and events that happened during his lifetime. So in a way, Marie continues her father's tradition.
By penning this work, Doreathy also overcomes the lack of confidence she had in her younger years, which was due to her difficulties with English lessons at school and an abusive teacher who discriminated against her due to her Irish extraction and her problems with learning English grammar. With her poetry collection, Doreathy defies those expectations and prejudices, and displays the strength and confidence she has developed over the years. Her writing embodies her nature, the positive outlook she has regarding life, and her ability to embrace the situations that she faced in the past, from sadness to laughter, experiencing them all and living life to its fullest. In doing so, she also hopes to inspire others who are navigating life’s numerous challenges.
"I hope that this little book will give you inspiration and an outlet to look back and reflect your hidden feelings. I hope this book inspires you and I hope that my words will enable you to find your best self." she says.
About the Author
Marie Doreathy was born to an Italian-English father and Irish mother. She lived in London from a young age and her family were of modest means. She started exploring poetry in her 20s and has been at it since then.
