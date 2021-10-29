Packaging Robots Market Size ($8,448.21Mn by 2028) Lead by Automation Solutions (11.49% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

The packaging robots market size to reach $8,448.21 million by 2028 from $3,945.43 million in 2021 to grow at a CAGR of 11.49% during 2021–2028; while the global market driven by high degree automation in food and beverage, trucking and logistics and FMCG businesses.

According to our new research study on Packaging Robots Market Size and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Industry Vertical (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, and Others) and Application (Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging, and Tertiary Packaging).

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 3,945.43 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 8,448.21 million by 2028 Growth Rate CAGR of 11.49% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 149 No. Tables 56 No. of Charts & Figures 73 Historical Data Available Yes Segments Covered Industry Vertical and Application Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country Scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Packaging Robots Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ABB; Brenton, LLC; Fanuc Corporation; Krones AG; Kuka AG; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Remtec Automation, LLC; Syntegon Technology GmbH (Bosch Packaging Technology); Schneider Electric SE; and Yaskawa Electric Corporation are among the key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global packaging robots market and its ecosystem.

In 2020, Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. unveiled the RV-8CRL industrial robot, which provides a high-quality solution at a cheaper cost without sacrificing performance. RV-8CRL is particularly versatile in its applications, including pick and place, inspection, and general assembly, due to its lower base size, enlarged effective working area, and compatibility with safety intelligence components.

In 2020, through its sponsorship of MassRobotics, Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. introduced its Startup Engagement Program. MassRobotics is a nonprofit organisation that strives to help startups and established technology companies develop, prototype, test, and sell their products and solutions by providing them with space and resources.

Packaging methods for consumer packaged goods must be precise and repeatable. Companies that use robotics in their packaging lines can improve throughput, efficiency, and quality. Individual packaging at high-cycle rates might be difficult. Robotics has proven to have a high return on investment in a variety of applications, including raw product handling, primary packaging, secondary packaging, and palletizing. Moreover, product branding and packaging are critical for producers to be competitive in today's market. Packaging, brand name, content, and pricing all influence customers' purchase patterns. Also, counterfeit items are a common problem for manufacturers in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and FMCG industries. Packaging robots are reliable and give high-quality branding information via labelling. After products are packaged, a unique identification code is generated, which aids in product tracking along the supply chain. Moreover, the main benefit of robotics in packaging sector is that they offer no doubt in flexibility. Line machinists can adjust the contour of a case or pallet load with the push of a button. This highlights the flexibility needed to satisfy trade customers that need more and more tailored cargoes, while not losing the accompanying speed. Furthermore, robotic packaging systems such as pick-and-place robots are equipped with slim arms and a wide reach, as well as solid repeatability and precision tooling, enabling them to be exceedingly precise and accurate. Because of their high precision, they're a good fit for a variety of packaging and supply chain tasks. Lastly, Product quality and cycle time can both be improved using robot packaging equipment. Because robotic actions are regulated, their consequences are always consistent, which enhances packing quality. The packaging procedures can run smoothly because of this consistency.

Several economies in Asia Pacific witnessed a sharp decline in their GDP in 2020 due to the sudden closedown of all economic activities across all countries. The region is the manufacturing hub of automobiles, consumer electronic products, and semiconductors. Also, many companies in the region were negatively impacted by the supply disruptions. Consequently, the robot shipments showed the sharpest decline of all times in 2020. China and India were the most badly affected economies in Asia Pacific due to the large population and overwhelming pressure on the healthcare system. South Korea and Singapore also imposed several lockdowns as stringent measures were required to contain the virus spread. However, the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the region will propel the demand for robots in manufacturing facilities.

Intelligent Modernization and Adoption of Vision Sensor Technology to Propel Packaging Robots Market Growth in Coming Years:

Increased demand for a variety of products from manufacturing industries like food and beverage, pharmaceutical as well as from the ecommerce industry is prompting businesses to concentrate on improving production efficiency and implementing improved operations management. Robotic automation in packaging units achieves overall equipment efficiency, which is a requirement for long-term production efficiency. Furthermore, new innovations like human-robot collaboration are further contributing in the market growth. Human-robot collaboration, in which robots and people work together closely, is referred to as collaborative robot. The robot can comprehend human commands, including speech, gestures, and so on, and begin activities accordingly. Furthermore, the employment of collaborative robots allows for maximum efficiency in operations while also ensuring human safety. In fact, if a robot senses humans in its path while working with humans, it slows down or stops the task. Moreover, Vision sensor technology is critical since it can detect the package's size, shape, and color, as well as verify whether the labelling and code are valid. If not, the package is discarded and removed off the packaging line automatically. It improves the efficiency of the packaging process by correctly detecting abnormalities. In the next years, rising demand for vision sensor technology will help to increase competition among vision sensor technology vendors.

Packaging Robots Market: Primary Packaging Overview

Primary packaging is the first layer that contains the finished product and preserves it from contamination. The packaging is required to make product appealing and provide important details about the products to consumers. Factor such as production parameters, product’s attributes, and how products are delivered to and from the packaging equipment is crucial while considering the automation of a packaging process. Automating primary packaging through robots offers greater flexibility and provides a product to be placed in any configuration. The reduced costs of industrial robots and technological advancements have boosted their adoption in the manufacturing industry for pick and place applications. Primary packaging through automation makes the process efficient with minimal errors and cost-effective, resulting in higher ROI for OEMs and manufacturers that deploy automated solutions in their business processes.

What trends are expected to drive the demand for various packaging robots?









