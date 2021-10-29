Carbon Nanotubes Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Size, Share, and Demand Report 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing application in end-use industries such as electrical & electronics is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global carbon nanotube market is expected to reach USD 16.22 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The carbon nanotube (CNT) market is experiencing a rapid growth attributable to its rising demand from end-user industries such as electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, energy, healthcare, automotive, and textiles. Carbon nanotubes are appropriate for a large number of applications necessitating resilience, robustness, electrical & thermal conductivity, and lightweight characteristics as compared to conventionally used materials

This is the latest report covering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Carbon Nanotubes market and its crucial segments. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key factor affecting the growth of the Carbon Nanotubes industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic standstill in the world have had an adverse effect on the Carbon Nanotubes industry. The report assesses the impact of the pandemic on the market dynamics and changes in the supply and demand and trends of the industry. The report also offers an initial and future assessment of the pandemic in the Carbon Nanotubes business sphere.

Key Highlights From The Report

By product type, multi-walled carbon nanotubes, in terms of revenue, contributed to the largest market size of USD 4.80 Billion in 2019. The structure of this product type results in better conductivity and the strength of atomic bonds enables it to endure high temperatures.

By industry vertical, the electrical & electronics industry held the second-largest market share in 2019 and is projected to witness a growth rate of 14.6% in the forecast period. A much larger number of transistors produced from CNTs can be fitted on a chip, due to their small size, as compared to the number fitted on a silicon chip. Also, the chips are faster, very efficient, and produce much less heat than silicon chips.

North America, in terms of revenue, held the second-largest market share in 2019, owing to the growth and technological advancements in the electronics industry and increased production of engineered polymers (CNTs improve the thermal decomposition and melting temperatures) in the region.

Global Carbon Nanotubes Market Research Scope:

The global market can be broadly segmented on the basis of product type, application spectrum, competitive landscape, geography, and end-use industries. Each of the market segments has been elaborately represented in the table of contents (ToC) included in the report, as well as in the format of graphs, tables, charts, etc. The report, additionally, expounds on the intensely competitive terrain of the global Carbon Nanotubes market, taking into account some major factors like strategic business growth initiatives, product development, key market players, revenue share, and a wide range of research &development activities.

Leading companies profiled in the global Carbon Nanotubes market report:

Arkema SA, Carbon Solutions Inc., Showa Denko K.K., Arry International Group Ltd., FutureCarbon GmbH, Unidym Inc., Continental Carbon Company, Klean Carbon Inc., Hyperion Catalysis International Inc., and Cnt Co. Ltd., among others.

Market Segmentation:

The report also offers insights into the key factors that are contributing to the revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment. It also covers revenue share, revenue growth, and CAGR for each segment.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Single-Walled Carbon Nanotube

Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotube

Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Arc Discharge

Laser Ablation of Graphite

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Healthcare

Automotive

Textiles

Others

Key geographical regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

A complete overview of the global Carbon Nanotubes market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with a precise growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Carbon Nanotubes market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing and new products.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Carbon Nanotubes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Carbon Nanotubes Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing application in end-use industries such as electrical & electronics



4.2.2.2. Growing demand in energy storage



4.2.2.3. Growth of the automotive industry



4.2.2.4. Technological Advancement



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Availability of substitutes



4.2.3.2. Environmental concerns



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

