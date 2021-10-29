Plant-based Protein Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Plant-based Protein Market Trends – Increasing demand for Plant-based milk with extra protein

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Plant-based Protein Market will be worth USD 16.63 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The latest report offers a profound analysis of the present market scenario, its key product types, end-user landscape, application outlook, leading regions, competitive terrain, and the leading companies’ detailed profiles. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The growth of plant-based protein market can be attributed to the increasing awareness among the health-conscious population and their changing dietary patterns. The growing demand for Protein supplements among consumers to improve their health and wellness is expected to drive the growth of plant-based protein products.

The sedentary lifestyle of the growing population has resulted in the prevalence of lifestyle-related chronic diseases, which has increased their need to consume plant-based protein products. The rising lactose intolerance among the growing population is also contributing to the growth of the plant-based protein market over the forecast period. The growing trend of Plant-based milk with extra protein is boosting the development of the industry. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals.

Key participants include CARGILL, ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND (ADM), DuPont, ROQUETTE FRÈRES, GLANBIA, WILMAR INTERNATIONAL, DSM, KERRY GROUP, EMSLAND GROUP, and INGREDION, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2019, Watson, a non-dairy ingredient solutions business headquartered in the U.S., was acquired by Glanbia PLC. Watson is a manufacturer and supplier of high-quality custom nutrient premix, food and beverage, bakery ingredient, personal care and supplement industries, and edible film and material conditioning solutions.

The dry form segment held the largest market share of 59.6% in 2019. Increasing demand for protein concentrates has resulted in the growing utilization of the dry form of processing of protein for the production of the concentrates.

The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Plant-based Protein market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. The study performs a historical assessment of the Plant-based Protein from 2017 to 2018, focusing on the market trends, revenue share, growth rate, production capacity, pricing structure, and other vital aspects during that period. Advancements in biotechnology and microbiology research activities are expected to fuel the development of the plant-based protein market over the forecast period. Increasing innovations and the launch of newly enhanced products by the emerging and key players in the plant-based protein market are augmenting the market growth at the global level.

The global Plant-based Protein market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.

Major Regions Covered in the Plant-based Protein Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The global Plant-based Protein market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Plant-based Protein Market on the basis of Type, Form, Application, Source, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Protein Concentrates

Protein Isolates

Textured Protein

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid

Dry

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food Ingredients

Animal Feed

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pea

Soy

Wheat

Others (Rice, Potato, Canola, and Oats)

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Plant-based Protein market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Plant-based Protein market

Global Plant-based Protein Market Highlights:

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Product Mix Matrix

R&D Analysis

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Supply chain optimization analysis

