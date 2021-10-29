Clinical Perinatal Software Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing birth rate is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global clinical perinatal software market is projected to be worth USD 393.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Clinical Perinatal Software market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Clinical Perinatal Software market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals.

The clinical perinatal software is observing high demand attributed to growing birth rates. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. New genomic technology is of immense significance in transforming perinatal screening, and hence propel the demand for clinical perinatal software. Pregnant women, at present, are able to get the babies screened for any chromosomal disorders, including Down syndrome, deploying a novel blood test to assess placenta DNA.

Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2019, Clinical Computer Systems, Inc. announced the signing of a collaborative partnership contract with Huntleigh Healthcare Limited, for the sale of OBIX BeCA Fetal Monitor, in the US.

Integrating clinical perinatal software with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) in hospitals and maternity clinics aids in the reduction of duplicate data-entry and improve patient medical information providing an enhanced information management compliance continuum. Also, it integrated clinical perinatal software offers benefits such as real-time visibility, decreased IT costs, user-centric innovation, and lower customer churn.

Cloud-based deployment offers improved integrations with other software as a service offering. It saves the cost that would have to spend in purchasing a software/server in an on-premise deployment. Moreover, cloud-based deployment provides the flexibility to be able to scale your SaaS use up and down based on specific needs.

The latest research report by Emergen research, named ‘Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Clinical Perinatal Software market’s present and future trends. Perinatal care emphasizes less on the identification of the early health issue symptoms of babies and more on addressing those health issues, which comprise postpartum depression and shaken baby syndrome, among others that the mother and baby might face may face during birth time or before/after it. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. The pandemic has led to some devastating effects on the global economy, besides disrupting the functioning of the Clinical Perinatal Software industry. It offers an exhaustive analysis of the present and future effects of the pandemic on this business sphere. Moreover, the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global Clinical Perinatal Software market, as well as its fundamental segments, have also been elucidated in this report.

Key participants include PeriGen Inc., Edan Instruments Inc., Clinical computer Systems, CooperSurgical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Cognitive Medical Systems, Perigen Inc., AS Software Inc., GE Healthcare, and Bionet, among others.

Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Clinical Perinatal Software market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue. Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Clinical Perinatal Software market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical perinatal software market on the basis of product type, deployment mode, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Standalone

Integrated

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fetal Monitor Data Services

Workflow Management

Patient Documentation

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Maternity Clinics

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Clinical Perinatal Software market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Report Highlights:

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Clinical Perinatal Software business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

