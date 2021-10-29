Face Mask Market Growth Value USD 58.17 Billion in 2028, Market Trends – Outbreak of SARS-CoV-2

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of surgical procedures in hospitals is a significant factor driving global face mask market growth

face mask market size was USD 76.72 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a significantly smaller size of USD 58.17 Billion in 2028, and register a decreasing growth rate of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2022 due to the drastic surge in demand for face masks due to COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the onset of the second wave in 2021.

Before 2020, face masks were generally used in healthcare facilities during surgeries/operations and by industrial workers and people staying in highly polluted areas. Also, consumer awareness about benefits of face mask was low earlier, unlike during the pandemic. However, during the pandemic, face masks witnessed a spiraling increase in demand, which is expected to gradually trend downward as the situation comes under control in the latter part of the forecast period, leading to a decreasing growth rate of the face mask market in late 2021.

Steady revenue growth of the face mask market can be attributed to increasing number of surgical procedures in hospitals. Surgeons and nursing staff are mandated to wear face masks during surgery to prevent transmission of germs from nose or mouth of medical personnel into patients’ wound or incision and also to protect from splashes or sprays from a patients’ body. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases among an increasing geriatric population and growing incidence of road accidents and sports injuries are driving need for increasing number of surgical procedures. Also, escalating demand for cosmetic surgery procedures is driving demand for face masks. As per statistics released by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), around 18 million individuals opted for minimally invasive cosmetic surgical procedures in the US in 2018.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., The 3M Company, Ambu A/S, Cantel Medical Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Makrite, Owens & Minor Inc., and Uvex Group. and others as well as new entrants in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global face mask market on the basis of product type, material type, usability, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Surgical Masks

Respirators

N-series

P-series

R-series

Others

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Polyurethane

Polypropylene

Polyester

Cotton

Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Disposable

Reusable

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

Industries

Individuals

