Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The rising need for food preservation and increasing awareness among the health-conscious population is driving the demand of the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Fermented Food and Ingredients Market will be worth USD 875.21 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The latest report offers a profound analysis of the present market scenario, its key product types, end-user landscape, application outlook, leading regions, competitive terrain, and the leading companies’ detailed profiles. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. Advancements in the food & beverage industry have resulted in the increasing utilization of fermented ingredients for the production of processed food & beverages. Increased demand for nutritious and healthy food & beverage products has resulted in the growth of the market.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising need for food preservation. The increasing awareness among the health conscious population and their changing dietary patterns is expected to drive the demand for fermented ingredients and food products over the forecast period. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. Advancements in the biopharmaceutical industry are expected to fuel the development of the market over the forecast period. Increasing innovations and the launch of newly enhanced products by the emerging and key players in the market is augmenting the market growth at the global level.

Key Highlights From The Report

In November 2019, a joint venture took place between Cargill and DSM. Through the joint venture, they started commercial-scale production of EverSweet™ stevia sweetener as there is an increasing demand for reduced calorie-food and beverages among the health-conscious population.

The fermented beverages segment held the largest market share of 38.2% in 2019. Increasing consumption of fermented beverages like beer is expected to drive the demand for the fermented ingredients.

The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Fermented Food and Ingredients market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. The study performs a historical assessment of the Fermented Food and Ingredients from 2017 to 2018, focusing on the market trends, revenue share, growth rate, production capacity, pricing structure, and other vital aspects during that period.

Key participants includeI. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Angel Yeast Co. Limited, BASF SE, Lonza, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Danone, CHR. Hansen A/S and Evonik Industries, among others.

The global Fermented Food and Ingredients market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.

Major Regions Covered in the Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The global Fermented Food and Ingredients market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Fermented Food and Ingredients Market on the basis of Food Type. Ingredient Type, Distribution Channel, and region:

Food Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fermented Dairy Products

Fermented Beverages

Fermented Confectionary & Bakery Products

Fermented Vegetable Products

Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Organic Acids

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Industrial Enzymes

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online Stores

Supermarkets

Health Stores

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising awareness about food preservation

4.2.2.2. Increasing health awareness among consumers

4.2.2.3. Rising prevalence of obesity and digestive problems

4.2.2.4. Growing biopharmaceutical industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Uncertainty regarding the adverse effects of fermentation

4.2.3.2. High cost of the raw materials

4.2.3.3. Inconsistent availability of raw materials

4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Fermented Food and Ingredients Market By Food Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Food Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Fermented Dairy Products

5.1.2. Fermented Beverages

5.1.3. Fermented Confectionary & Bakery Products

5.1.4. Fermented Vegetable Products

Continue...

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Fermented Food and Ingredients market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Fermented Food and Ingredients market

