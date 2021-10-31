Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global gas insulated switchgear market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Gas Insulated Switchgear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global gas insulated switchgear market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global gas insulated switchgear market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Gas insulated switchgear (GIS) refers to a high-voltage unit that encapsulates compact metal structures consisting of various components, such as disconnectors, circuit breakers, switches, and relays. It uses an insulating medium, like sulfur hexafluoride (SF6), to isolate, control, vacuum, and protect electrical equipment during adverse conditions. As compared to air-insulated switchgear, GIS is more flexible, reliable, environment-friendly, cost-effective, and requires less maintenance. Consequently, it is primarily installed on the extensions of industrial plants, buildings, and offshore platforms.

Market Trends:

The rapid development of smart grids and increasing investments in renewable energy systems by governments of various nations to reduce carbon emissionsare majorly driving the global GIS market. Rising urbanization and industrialization have led to an increase in global power consumption, which is further propelling the market growth. Additionally, there has been anincrease in the utilization of GIS to establish efficient distribution channels and transmission lines in numerous emerging economies, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ABB

Alstom

Benchmarking

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Eaton Corporation

General Electric Company

Hitachi, Larsen & Toubro

Meidensha

Mitsubishi Electric

Powell Industries

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Toshiba International Corporation

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Type:

High Voltage GIS

Medium Voltage GIS

Low Voltage GIS

Breakup by Installation:

Indoor

Outdoor

Breakup by Technology:

Hybrid Switchgear

Integrated Three Phase

Compact Gas Insulated Switchgear

Breakup by Voltage:

<38 kV

38 kV to 72 kV

73 kV to 150 kV

> 150 kV

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Power Transmission

Power Distribution

Power Generation

Infrastructure and Transportation

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

