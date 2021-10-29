Authorities Fear a Massive Surge in Veteran Homelessness After the Pandemic Ends

Homeless Sleeping on the Street UMBRA Condos

Adding up to the already painful statistics.

Umbra Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UCIX)

CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After three years of no noticeable progress, the Department of Veteran Affairs is finally making intensive efforts to fight veteran homelessness now. However, as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are becoming clearer now, the authorities fear they might see a huge surge in the number of homeless veterans.

In a statement during March 2021, the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia Fudge, said the results of 2020’s report were “devastating”, she added, “We know the pandemic has only made the homelessness crisis worse.”

Marcia Fudge and Veteran Affairs secretary Denis McDonough collectively pledged to improve their efforts to fight veteran homelessness. Next month, Marcia and Denis said even though their previous efforts to reduce veteran homelessness may have “fallen short”, they are going to take “new approaches” in this regard now.

Despite authorities taking initiatives to fight this nationwide crisis, every citizen must partake at a personal level in fighting this calamity.

Citizens can connect with homeless veterans on the street level to help them with their daily needs. However, investors and other individuals with solid financial backgrounds have other options, too.

As of now, UMBRA Companies Inc. (UCIX) is taking the initiative to build several housing projects all across the country to provide safe, suitable shelter to homeless heroes. Investors and other interested individuals can be a part of this movement by clicking here.

UMBRA Team actively encourages authoritative people to step up and be a part of this noble cause to help fight this nationwide crisis.

